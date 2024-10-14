1 person killed and 1 critically injured after shooting in Vermont

One person was killed and a second was left with critical injuries after a shooting in Waterbury, Vermont, according to state police. No one has been arrested.

Vermont State Police said they were called to a home at the Kneeland Flats Trailer Park around 12:45 a.m. Monday and found the victims. The man with critical injuries was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy on the person who died to determine cause and manner of death.

State police in Vermont said that the investigation is in its initial phase and that they believe the incident was a targeted and isolated event.

They have not yet released the names of those involved and will provide updates as the investigation moves forward.