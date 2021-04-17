Local

Vermont

Vermonters Ages 16-18 Can Sign Up for Vaccines Saturday

The state has also suspended for another week the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Vermont.

By The Associated Press

EFE

Gov. Phil Scott has announced that Vermonters age 16 to 18 can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Saturday, a few days earlier than originally planned.

Vaccine eligibility for all Vermonters 16 and older opens Monday. This week the state opened registration to people 30 and older.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

As of Friday morning nearly 18,000 in that age group had made appointments. This week the state also suspended for another week the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Vermont.

Local

New Hampshire 38 mins ago

Parent Jumps From Balcony, Handed Child in Apartment Fire

Weather 1 hour ago

Clouds, Spotty Showers Linger Through Afternoon

That came after federal government health advisers declared that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Vermontcoronavirus vaccinecoronavirus in vermont
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us