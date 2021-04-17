Vermonters Ages 16-18 Can Sign Up for Vaccines Saturday

Gov. Phil Scott has announced that Vermonters age 16 to 18 can start signing up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Saturday, a few days earlier than originally planned.

Vaccine eligibility for all Vermonters 16 and older opens Monday. This week the state opened registration to people 30 and older.

As of Friday morning nearly 18,000 in that age group had made appointments. This week the state also suspended for another week the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Vermont.

That came after federal government health advisers declared that they need more evidence to decide if a handful of unusual blood clots were linked to the shot.