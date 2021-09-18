Vermont's Daily COVID Cases ‘Artificially Inflated'

An information technology glitch with an outside vendor led to a delay in reporting COVID-19 cases causing Vermont's daily cases on Thursday to be artificially inflated, state officials said.

Vermont had reported a new, single-day record of 314 new cases that day. The number was inflated by 109, the state said on Friday.

The glitch has been resolved, officials said.

After further analysis, state agencies also found that nearly 11,300 Vermonters experienced delays in receiving test results, officials said.