Local

Vermont

Vermont's Daily COVID Cases ‘Artificially Inflated'

A glitch caused a delay that led to the miscount

a person in full hazmat gear swabs the mouth of a seated woman

An information technology glitch with an outside vendor led to a delay in reporting COVID-19 cases causing Vermont's daily cases on Thursday to be artificially inflated, state officials said.

Vermont had reported a new, single-day record of 314 new cases that day. The number was inflated by 109, the state said on Friday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The glitch has been resolved, officials said.

After further analysis, state agencies also found that nearly 11,300 Vermonters experienced delays in receiving test results, officials said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VermontCOVID-19Technologycovid-19 testingCOVID testing
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us