Vermont's Ski Season Begins in Earnest Amid Pandemic as More Resorts Open

A half-dozen Vermont ski resorts have opened and more are expected to this week with snow-making helping to cover particular trails and protocols to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Jay Peak Resort opened Friday and Bromley Mountain on Sunday. Mount Snow Resort, Okemo Mountain Resort and Stowe Mountain Resort opened last week.

This week, Sugarbush, Bolton Valley and Smugglers’ Notch resorts all plan to open on Thursday, according to the Vermont Ski Areas Association.

Killington Resort again was the first to start Vermont’s ski season by opening for passholders on Nov. 20 and to the general public on Nov. 23.

Burke Mountain and Mad River Glen plan to open on Dec. 12.

Ski season is just around the corner, and it'll look very different this year. We found out how one New England ski area is preparing for the pandemic -- as well as its first ski season in years.

State officials say skiers and riders must attest when they arrive at a ski area that they have read, understood and complied with Vermont’s existing guidance on travel and quarantining, and ski resorts must collect and maintain contract tracing information from every guest, as well as reduce their lodge and lift capacity.

Travelers to Vermont must complete either a 14-day quarantine or a seven-day quarantine followed by a negative test either in their home state or in Vermont.

Vermont reported 68 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday for a statewide total to date of 4,172. A total of 21 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, with five in intensive care. The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in Vermont did not increase over the past two weeks, going from 71 new cases per day on Nov. 15 to 67.29 new cases per day on Nov. 29.