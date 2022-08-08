Vermont's Statewide Primary Is Tuesday. Here's Who Will Be on Your Ballot.

Vermont's statewide primary election is being held Tuesday, Aug. 9 and voters will have the chance to cast their ballots for gubernatorial, senate and congressional candidates, among others. Notably, the Green Mountain state is likely to elect its first woman to Congress this year, as Congressman Peter Welch vacates his spot to pursue a post in the Senate.

Vermont only has a single representative in U.S. Congress.

Meanwhile, incumbent Republican Governor Phil Scott seeks reelection, while three other candidates also fighting for his job in tomorrow's primary.

Here's what to know ahead of Tuesday's primaries.

When Are the Vt. August 2022 Primaries?

The Vermont primaries are Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Polling locations open between 5 and 10 a.m., and all of them close at 7 p.m.

You can register to vote in Vermont up to and including the day of the election, however you may be asked to complete another application at the polls if the online one has not processed in time.

As for early voter absentee ballots, all requests must be summitted to the town clerk's office by 5 p.m. the day before the election.

All ballots must be returned to the town clerk’s office before the close of business the day before the election, or to the polling place before 7 p.m. on the day of the election.

Who Is Running in the Vt. Primaries in August 2022?

Vermont voters will be electing candidates to the following offices in 2022:

U.S. Senate

U.S. Representative

Governor

Lieutenant Governor

Treasurer

Secretary of State

Auditor of Accounts

Attorney General

All (30) State Senate seats

All (150) State Representative seats

Probate Judge

Assistant Judge

State’s Attorney

Sheriff

High Bailiff

Justices of the Peace

Here's a list of candidates for the major statewide offices that will be on ballots come Tuesday.

United States Senator

Martha Abbott - Progressive

Isaac Evans-Frantz - Democratic

Gerald Malloy - Republican

Myers Mermel - Republican

Christina Nolan- Republican

Niki Thran - Democratic

Peter Welch - Democratic

United States House of Representatives

Becca Balint- Democratic

Sianay Chase Clifford- Democratic

Molly Gray - Democratic

Liam Madden - Republican

Louis Meyers - Democratic

Barbara Nolfi - Progressive

Ericka Bundy Redic - Republican

Anya Tynio - Republican

Governor

Stephen C. Bellows - Republican

Susan Hatch Davis - Progressive

Peter Duval - Republican

Phil Scott (incumbent) - Republican

Brenda Siegel - Democratic

Lieutenant Governor

Charlie Kimbell - Democratic

Joe Benning - Republican

Patricia Preston - Democratic

Gregory M. Thayer - Republican

Kitty Toll - Democratic

David Zuckerman - Democratic

State Treasurer

H. Brooke Paige - Republican

Mike Pieciak - Democratic

Don Schramm - Progressive

Secretary of State

Sarah Copeland Hanzas - Democratic

Robert Millar - Progressive

John Odum - Democratic

H. Brooke Paige - Republican

Chris Winters - Democratic

Attorney General

Elijah Bergman - Progressive

Charity R. Clark - Democratic

H. Brooke Paige - Republican

Rory Thibault - Democratic

You can find a full list of candidates here.

See the Ballot for Your City or Town

If you log in to Vermont's voter page, you will be able to check your voter registration, find your polling location and see a sample ballot for Tuesday's primaries.