Vice President Harris to Visit Rhode Island Wednesday

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to tout the Biden administration’s recovery plan during a visit to Rhode Island Wednesday.

Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo – the former governor of Rhode Island – were expected to makes stops in the state to discuss the American Jobs Plan, according to affiliate WJAR.

According to WJAR, Air Force 2 is expected to land at T.F. Green Airport at about 11 a.m. Harris is expected to an attend an event featuring small businesses as well as a small business roundtable.

On Tuesday, Raimondo and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh – the former Boston mayor – visited Connecticut to promote apprenticeship programs.