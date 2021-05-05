Local

Kamala Harris

Vice President Harris to Visit Rhode Island Wednesday

Harris is expected to tout the Biden administration’s American Jobs Plan alongside Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to tout the Biden administration’s recovery plan during a visit to Rhode Island Wednesday.

Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo – the former governor of Rhode Island – were expected to makes stops in the state to discuss the American Jobs Plan, according to affiliate WJAR.

According to WJAR, Air Force 2 is expected to land at T.F. Green Airport at about 11 a.m. Harris is expected to an attend an event featuring small businesses as well as a small business roundtable.

On Tuesday, Raimondo and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh – the former Boston mayor – visited Connecticut to promote apprenticeship programs.

