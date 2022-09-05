Vice President Kamala Harris to Speak at Boston Labor Day Breakfast

Vice President Kamala Harris will celebrate Labor Day and the Biden "administration's commitment to working families with labor leaders and advocates" in the city Monday, according to the White House.

She will attend the annual Greater Boston Labor Council Breakfast at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel on Monday morning, the White House said, before convening with workers in Boston for keynote remarks.

She is scheduled to depart Washington, D.C. around 8:45 a.m., and will speak at the breakfast around 10:40 a.m., followed by a roundtable at 11:25 a.m. with union members and organizers, also at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel. She will depart Boston Logan International Airport for Washington around 12:50 p.m., according to her itinerary.

A week after her trip to the Hub, President Joe Biden will come to town. The Monday, Sept. 12, trip, will let the president "discuss the unprecedented investments in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that are building a better America," according to an announcement.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Also on Monday, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to join a "tele-rally" for Geoff Diehl, a Republican candidate for governor of Massachusetts.

The vice president spoke with lawmakers in Boston about abortion rights after the fall of Roe V. Wade.

Harris was just in Boston, holding a roundtable with Gov. Charlie Baker, Rep. Ayanna Pressley and others to discuss the significance of a woman's right to make decisions about her reproductive health after the Supreme Court struck down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.