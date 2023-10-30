Worcester

Victim dies after being dropped off at hospital with gunshot wounds, Worcester police say

Police in Worcester, Massachusetts, said a male victim was dropped off at a hospital with serious gunshot wounds before being pronounced dead

File photo of a Worcester Police cruiser
NECN

A male victim died from his injuries after being shot Monday afternoon, according to police in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Details were limited, but police said Monday night that officers had responded around 4 p.m. to a local hospital after a male patient was dropped off with serious gunshot wounds.

The victim was pronounced dead by hospital staff around 4:18 p.m., police said.

Investigators did not say where the shooting is believed to have taken place.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

There is no connection with the ongoing investigation into a deadly shooting early Saturday morning at Worcester State University, police told NBC10 Boston.

Police said more information will be released when it becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Worcester
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us