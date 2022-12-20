Local

Boston

Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified

The shooting happened on Tremont Street, in a neighborhood lined with entertainment venues

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police on scene of a shooting in Boston
NBC10 Boston

A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday.

Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11.

It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or make an anonymous tip to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463)

Additional details have not been released.

