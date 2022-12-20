Victim in Deadly Shooting in Downtown Boston Identified

A man from South Weymouth was killed in a shooting in Downtown Boston earlier this month, police confirmed Tuesday.

Branden P. Barrett, 34, died several days after he was shot near the corner of Tremont and Stuart Streets on the night of Dec. 11.

It happened in the highly-trafficked entertainment district in the city's Downtown neighborhood.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 617-343-4470 or make an anonymous tip to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463)

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Additional details have not been released.