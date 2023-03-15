Local

Massachusetts

Victim, Suspect Identified in Fatal Easthampton Stabbing

Jean Marie Echevarria was ordered held without bail at her arraignment Wednesday

By Marc Fortier

Police tape is pictured in this undated file photo
Getty Images

Authorities have identified the victim and the suspect in a fatal stabbing in Easthampton, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning.

Jean Marie Echevarria, 23, of Easthampton, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder during her arraignment in Northampton District Court on Wednesday and was ordered held without bail. She is charged with stabbing 23-year-old Brennan David Bleau to death in the Culdaff Street home they shared.

Easthampton police were called to a home on Culdaff Street shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, where they found Bleau critically injured, suffering from multiple stab wounds, prosecutors said. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he died about an hour later.

The death remains under investigation by the attorney general's office and Easthampton police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It is the first homicide in Hampshire County this year, and the first in Easthampton since 2012, according to the district attorney's office.

Echevarria is scheduled to return to court on April 12 for a pre-trial conference.

More Massachusetts stories

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Mass. Hikers Rescued After Being Stranded Overnight During Tuesday's Winter Storm

COVID-19 5 hours ago

Healey Announces End to COVID Public Health Emergency in Mass. on May 11

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us