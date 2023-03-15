Victim, Suspect Identified in Fatal Easthampton Stabbing

Authorities have identified the victim and the suspect in a fatal stabbing in Easthampton, Massachusetts, early Tuesday morning.

Jean Marie Echevarria, 23, of Easthampton, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder during her arraignment in Northampton District Court on Wednesday and was ordered held without bail. She is charged with stabbing 23-year-old Brennan David Bleau to death in the Culdaff Street home they shared.

Easthampton police were called to a home on Culdaff Street shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday, where they found Bleau critically injured, suffering from multiple stab wounds, prosecutors said. He was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, where he died about an hour later.

The death remains under investigation by the attorney general's office and Easthampton police.

It is the first homicide in Hampshire County this year, and the first in Easthampton since 2012, according to the district attorney's office.

Echevarria is scheduled to return to court on April 12 for a pre-trial conference.