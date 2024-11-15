Vidalia Onion Pie Recipe

INGREDIENTS:
- Pie Crust
- 2 large Vidalia onions, sliced into ½” medallions
- 4 TBSP Butter, divided
- 3 TBSP extra virgin olive oil, divided
- 5 large eggs
- ½ cup whole milk
- ½ cup heavy cream
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp onion salt
- ¾ cup sharp cheddar, shredded
- Garnish with Parsley and Paprika
PREPARATION:
- Preheat the oven to 375*.
- Prepare a 9” glass pie dish with pie crust.
- In a medium pan over medium heat, melt a little butter with a little olive oil and caramelize the Vidalia onion medallions in batches until tender and a beautiful amber color. Remove from the heat and cool on a plate.
- In a large bowl, gently whisk the eggs until the yellows have broken and are evenly combined with the whites but not frothy. NOTE: If you vigorously mix and the egg mixture becomes frothy the pie will rise then sadly fall as it cools and become dense as opposed to lofty when it is time to serve.
- Stir in the garlic powder, onion salt, and cheddar.
- Pour the mixture into the pie shell and bake for 50-60 minutes until the eggs have set and the top is a beautiful golden color.
- Let cool to room temperature and garnish with parsley and a pinch of paprika.