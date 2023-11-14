Video allegedly shows woman stealing ballots from Lawrence mailbox

Officials are looking into allegations of possible voter fraud in Lawrence, Massachusetts, and NBC10 Boston has obtained video footage from a man’s home that appears to show a woman removing ballots from his mailbox.

The man, who did not want to be identified, said he went to vote in person on Election Day last week and was told, according to the list, he already voted.

So, he checked his camera footage and then contacted the police.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office and Secretary of State William Galvin are now looking into any allegations of potential voter fraud.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“We’re going to get all the ballots out of Lawrence, we’re going to get all the mail-in ballots and we’re going to review everything and all the provisionals and reconcile the list, and if further investigation contacting some of the people who allegedly voted by mail needs to be done, we will do it,” Galvin said.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were two reports of potential voter fraud—or stolen ballots— in Lawrence.

“There may be more. It’s premature to say how many,” Galvin said.

The second police report filed was from a Lawrence woman who was still waiting for elections officials to decide whether her in-person vote will count or the mail-in vote, which she said had her signature forged.

“How come it’s not going to be counted, if I’m voting right in front of you, and I’m telling you that vote you have there is not mine,” Rosalis González said.

State elections officials are now sorting through these allegations and told NBC10 Boston the results would be delivered before the candidates begin their new terms in January.

“We’re on it. The minute we heard about it we took action,” Galvin said. “We’ve had a history of sending people to jail when they’ve committed crimes. That’s what we’ll do here.”

There may also be a federal investigation if there was mail stolen from mailboxes, as mail theft is a federal offense.