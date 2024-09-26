Video captures woman being robbed as she left Framingham check cashing business

A woman is recovering after she was attacked when she left a check cashing business in Framingham, Massachusetts, Thursday morning.

Surveillance video shows a man chasing her, grabbing her backpack, and throwing her to the ground.

He then escaped in a Honda Pilot.

“She was very frantic,” said the woman’s nephew, who adds that she was likely followed as she works for the check cashing business and visits multiple locations.

He, too, works for the business, and says this is the third time it’s been targeted over the last year.

In this incident, the suspect, who was wearing a mask, appeared to have a gun.

So far no arrests have been made.