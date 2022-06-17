VIDEO: Car Smashes Into New England for Trump Shop in Mass.

A car crashed into a shop that sells Donald Trump merchandise in Easton, Massachusetts on Thursday, sending hats, shirts and more flying.

The Volkswagen Jetta plowed into the New England for Trump store on Washington Street about 5:10 p.m., according to Easton police. The driver, a 46-year-old man from Raynham, Massachusetts, was taken to the hospital after the crash.

The man is expected to be okay, Easton police said. One employee was in the store at the time but was not hurt.

"What matters is that everyone's safe," store owner Keith Lambert said.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Surveillance video he shared shows the crash and its aftermath. The car was eventually towed from the store, which had extensive damage to its facade.

The investigation of the crash is ongoing, police said Thursday. They didn't share what they believe caused to the crash.

Trump merchandise is big business as voters gear up for another election. One businessman is taking advantage of the demand with pop-up stores across Massachusetts.

In December 2019, Lambert opened a series of New England for Trump stores across Massachusetts, featuring everything from playing cards to keychains featuring the now-former president.

Lambert said at the time that his search for one of Trump's distinctive red "MAGA" hats in his home state, the very Democratic-leaning Massachusetts, led him to open up merchandise shops in Easton, Wilmington, Peabody, Hanson and Bellingham.