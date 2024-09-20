Video of Mass. prison attack released

WARNING: The above video is graphic, and some people may find it hard to watch.

Surveillance video was released Friday showing the violent attack inside the maximum-security Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts, that sent five correction officers to the hospital earlier in the week.

The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union (MCOFU) said the video of Wednesday's assault in which two correction officers were stabbed and three others were injured responding "shocks the conscience."

"Suffice it to say the Executive Board of MCOFU is stunned, appalled and angry with the level of brutality of this video; but unfortunately, not surprised," the board said in a statement. "We have been warning the DOC of something like this. Our Officers are continuing to get hurt. This horrifying video speaks for itself. Change has to come, and it has to come swiftly."

The union went on to praise the correction officers who were involved, saying they wanted to make particular mention of the correction officers' "bravery and the will to survive and protect one another, as is clearly visible when you view the tape."

"These men who were assaulted fought for their lives. They fought for themselves, they fought for one another, they fought to go home to their families, and they survived as a result of it. Every single responder that came to their aid; you saved lives. That will to survive can never be questioned. You deserve the highest praise and admiration for your actions that day, and on behalf of all of your brothers and sisters across the Commonwealth, you certainly have it."

The Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union said it is requesting a full security assessment and review of all security related policies, procedures and protocols inside all Massachusetts prisons in order to ensure the safety of every staff member and inmate.

"We are further urging a committee of folks in the Legislature, EOPSS, MCOFU, NEPBA members and personnel across all security minded disciplines who have an interest in keeping everyone who comes inside the walls of a prison in Massachusetts safe," the board wrote. "We’ve been here before. ENOUGH is ENOUGH. Our members don’t want to be here ever again."

It was just last month that the union sounded the alarm that dozens of “homemade sharpened weapons” were found inside the maximum security prison. Dennis Martin, the president of the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union, said those weapons are being fashioned out of free tablets they are given. He said the inmates smash the tablets, which have a metal strip of them which they use to create weapons from.

Martin said the union has been warning the state about issues at the prison for nearly three years, including an increase in weapons and drugs, but nothing has been done about it. He said the union is asking the Department of Corrections to bring in specialized units to come in "and shake this place down," getting rid of weapons and contraband.

Two state legislators -- Sen. Peter Durant and Rep. Michael Soter -- have now called for an investigation into Wednesday's incident, which is said to have occurred around 6:20 a.m. as two officers were performing routine rounds.

Martin said at a press conference Thursday morning that one officer was repeatedly stabbed 12 times in the back, and the other was stabbed in the back of the head. The three other officers were injured when responding to the incident.

All five correction officers were sent to the hospital for treatment. Four have been released, but the officer who was stabbed 12 times remains hospitalized in serious, but stable condition with a punctured lung, according to Martin.