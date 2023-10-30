Video shows backyard bear brawl in Sturbridge

Two bears were spotted battling it out in a Massachusetts home's backyard this month in a fight that was caught on camera.

The home's owner, Ashley Chakkiath, of Sturbridge, shared cellphone video of the tussle with NBC10 Boston. She said she spotted the brawl after noticing that one of her family's outdoor pumpkins had been moved.

Chakkiath shared video of the encounter, in which the two bears jumped at, bit and batted at each other while on their hind legs — all to the evident delight of Chakkiath's daughter, who yells out, "They're hugging!"

A second video on Chakkiath's Backyard Wonders YouTube page shows the conclusion of the battle — one bear tries to retreat into the woods, only for the other to chase it down and jump on top.

Sturbridge is on the edge of black bears' range in Massachusetts, though in recent years they have expanded east, towards I-495, according to the state.