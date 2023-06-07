Local

roslindale

Video shows moment SUV carrying Mayor Wu is involved in crash in Roslindale

Details about the crash remain limited, but no one is reported to have been seriously hurt

By Jeff Saperstone

NBC Universal, Inc.

There's an ongoing investigation after Mayor Michelle Wu was a passenger in a car that was in a crash Tuesday in Roslindale.

The crash happened Tuesday at the intersection of Hyde Park Avenue and Blakemore Street.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was a passenger in an SUV when it was involved in a crash in Roslindale.

The mayor's office said that no one was seriously hurt.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Video shows a black SUV with police lights on coming around the corner as cars move in the other direction. A car in the right lane stops, but another in the left lane keeps going and collides with the SUV.

Additional details have not been released.

More Roslindale news

roslindale Apr 14

Driver Charged in Crash That Sent Car Smashing Into Roslindale Home

Boston Mar 11

5 Displaced After Fire at a House in Roslindale

This article tagged under:

roslindale
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us