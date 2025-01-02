VIDEO: Thief drops in from ceiling during break-in at Tewksbury store

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a thief who broke into a local business through its roof, climbing through the air vents and coming through the ceiling tiles to burglarize a store.

Police said they were first called to Kay's Hallmark Store on Main Street around 5:30 a.m. Monday after someone reported that the back door was wide open. When they arrived they noticed the missing ceiling tiles, and money missing from the cash register.

Police say surveillance footage shows a thief breaking into a local business through the ceiling.

Investigators believe the suspect came in through the roof. Surveillance footage shows a suspect coming through the ceiling of the store, crawling on the floor, then breaking into the cash register.

He is described as male and was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black sneakers, two-toned gray work gloves and a red ski mask. The suspect was seen on surveillance in the store, and again walking on Shawsheen Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.