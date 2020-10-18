Vietnam Veteran From Mass. Assaulted for Promoting Trump: Douglas Police

A 73-year-old Vietnam veteran from Massachusetts was assaulted Saturday while out supporting President Donald Trump in Douglas, police say.

Kiara Dudley, 34, of Douglas, was arrested and charged with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury following the incident.

It was around noon Saturday when Douglas police received several 911 calls for a disturbance at the intersection of Main and Webster streets.

A Douglas couple, including the veteran, had been at the intersection promoting Trump with flags and signs for approximately 30 minutes when they were approached by Dudley opposing their support of the president, police said.

Dudley allegedly began to berate the couple with insults and demanded that they leave, according to police. As the couple tried to move away, police allege that Dudley continued to follow them before bumping the man with her body.

At one point, police say Dudley stepped on the victim's "Veterans for Trump" sign. As he bent over to pick it up, Dudley allegedly knocked him to the ground, causing him to injure his finger, police said.

Dudley was subsequently arrested and then released on $250 cash bail. She will be arraigned Monday in Uxbridge District Court. It's unclear if she has an attorney.