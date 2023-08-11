Vietnam veteran remembered by motorcycle procession to Bourne National Cemetery

A Vietnam veteran was remembered on Friday morning in Massachusetts by hundreds of motorcyclists, who joined together for an hour-long procession.

Eighty-year-old Navy seaman Anthony Meizis was laid to rest at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, following a funeral service at the McDonald-Keohane Funeral Home in Weymouth.

“He served his country, he sacrificed his life for this country," Angel Zaporetski of the Fraternal Order of Eagles said. "The motto in the military is no man left behind, so we are not leaving him behind."

Meizis served during the Vietnam War as lance corporal in the Navy. He died on Aug. 7, and unfortunately, he was alone, because none of his immediate family members live in the area.

“And so I was trying to find a way to honor him," funeral director Cara Johnson said.

Johnson said that once she learned of Meizis and his story, she decided to do what she could to give him a proper goodbye. She reached out to an organization called No Veteran Buried Alone, and before she knew it, nearly 500 people signed up to join the procession.

"I was stunned," she said.

Most of them didn't know who Meizis was, but that didn't matter.

“It was just something as a last moment thing and it turned out to be this big," one rider, Dennis Bolden, said.

The group traveled to the national cemetery in Bourne, where Meizis received military honors, a committal service performed by a priest and a proper burial.

“No one wants to be alone, so that’s why we are here today," Zaporetski said. "We are his family."