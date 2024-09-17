Vietnam war veteran from Mass. scammed out of $20,000

An undercover sting operation at a senior living home in Everett, Massachusetts, led to an arrest after a 77-year-old Vietnam war veteran was scammed out of $20,000.

Purple Heart recipient Charles Fagone wants to warn others not to make the same mistake he did when he received an email last week stating that he owed different amounts of money to several states. He says he called the number on the email and confirmed the debts.

According to Fagone, the person on the phone told him to get the money from the bank and an agent would show up to his home to collect it -- and someone did. But it was a scam.

Fagone received a call the next day stating he owed $32,000 more.

When the man came back the next day to collect, though, an undercover Everett Police Sgt. was there to greet him at the senior living home Fagone is in.

New York resident Hongfei Huang was arrested Monday on multiple larceny charges. Attorney information wasn't immediately available.

Hongfei Huang in court on larceny charges

As for Fagone, he wants others to know: "If in fact you get an email or a phone call from anybody saying whatever, the bank, trade commission, or your best friend, don't do anything. Call police in your neighborhood."