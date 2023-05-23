Here's the View From View Boston, the Pru's New Rooftop Observatory

One of Boston's most recognizable buildings is now taking us to new heights.

It's called View Boston, it will soon open on the top three floors of the Prudential Center.

"To be able to have a viewpoint for the city evolving is really exciting," said Rebecca Stoddard, vice president of marketing for BXP. "We decided to reimagine the observatory experience."

NBC10 Boston A view from View Boston, the new observatory atop the Prudential Center that's opening in June.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Taking over the spot where the Top of the Hub was located before it closed in early 2020, View Boston features three floors of views and activities.

The 52nd floor features a 360-degree look at the city, including Fenway Park, Back Bay and Logan airport. Down one flight is a bar and place to grab light snacks with seating both inside and outside.

Finally, on the 50th floor, the views continue, complete with a massive 3D model of the city that changes with the seasons, a theater and another spot to sit and eat or drink. A small ballroom is also available to rent for weddings or meetings.

"We had so many ideas for the space and I can honestly say we landed on the best concept," Stoddard said.

NBC10 Boston A view from View Boston, the new observatory atop the Prudential Center that's opening in June.

NBC10 Boston A view from View Boston, the new observatory atop the Prudential Center that's opening in June.

Tickets for View Boston went on sale on Tuesday, and it opens on June 15. People will enter from inside the Prudential Center near Eataly.

"You can see everything from here," Stoddard said. "It seems like everyday someone from our team is walking out on the deck and we are discovering a new landmark or another building."