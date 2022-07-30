Vigil Being Held for Teen Killed, 4 Others Hurt in Stolen SUV Crash in Worcester

A vigil is planned Saturday for the teenage girl who died last week when a stolen SUV she was in with four other teenagers crashed in Worcester.

A memorial to the children has sprung up at the intersection where the crash took place, Main and Chandler streets, a week ago.

Police have said that the SUV, its headlights off, ran a red light and smashed into two cars, pushing them into a utility pole. All of the teenagers inside the SUV had serious injuries and three were thrown from the crash, while the girl who died, who was in the front passenger seat, was killed.

Families of the teenagers have questioned the version of events provided by police, saying there's surveillance video of a police chase before the crash and that officers turned around after the accident.

This week, police held a news conference to clarify their understanding of what happened. While officers did see the vehicle driving erratically, they declined to pursue it, officials said, and officers were not delayed getting the scene.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Chandler Street in Worcester, police said.

Family members were expected to meet privately with police. Two who came to the press conference Wednesday said they're prepared to wait for answers

The occupants of the Honda Accord and Chevy Impala weren't seriously injured from the accident, police have said.