Family mourns young woman killed in Boston hit-and-run: ‘I could feel her pain'

A vigil was held Thursday for a young Boston woman who was killed over the weekend in a hit-and-run crash.

Police are still searching for the driver who fled after hitting 20-year-old Taylor Wilkinson, a Fisher College sophomore from Roxbury, and her sister, Carlee.

Taylor was a twin, and one of three sisters. On Saturday night, she was crossing Washington Street with her older sister, Carlee, to get mozzarella sticks when both were hit by the vehicle.

A woman was killed and her sister hurt when they were hit by an SUV in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, leaving the family devastated.

"I had Taylor's hand, so I tried to pull her back and make sure she wouldn't get hit, and after that it was all black," Carlee said Monday.

Hundreds of candles illuminated the streets of the neighborhood in Taylor Wilkinson's honor Thursday.

"She was the most bravest, most strongest person that I've known," her twin sister, Tyler Wilkinson, said at the vigil.

"Always got a smile on her face and will greet you with love and positive energy," said her uncle, Matthew Wilkinson.

Carlee Wilkinson has a broken foot and severe bruising on her face, telling NBC10 Boston she doesn't remember the moment of impact, but does recall desperately trying to get help for her little sister.

"When I woke backup, I seen Taylor lying down. I said, 'My sister, my sister,' so I grabbed my phone — I was still limping — I pressed 9-1-1 and don't remember if I pressed the call button or not," she said.

NBC10 Boston | Family photo Carlee Wilkinson, left, talks about her sister Taylor, seen at right, after the two were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Roxbury on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, leaving Carlee hurt and Taylor dead.

But a lifetime of love was gone in an instant.

Wilkinson lived with her parents, who are both deaf, and her two sisters, who described themselves as the Three Musketeers.

The sophomore at Fisher College took part in cheerleading, while her twin sister, Tyler, participated on the college's basketball team — she was away at a tournament when she received the news.

"After my game, I felt like something was wrong, and then I got a call from my cousin saying both my sisters were in the hospital," Tyler said, adding the twins "have a strong connection and I could feel her pain."

Taylor was "my other half," Tyler said, "and now that I have to live without her I don't know what to do anymore.”

Taylor was pursuing a bachelors degree in science in management with a concentration in fashion merchandising. Fisher College President Steven Rich said in a statement Monday, "This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts go out to her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing and loving her."

The Wilkinsons have been crowdfunding in Taylor's memory, and Tyler said she plans to take the semester off in order to deal with the loss of her twin sister.

Boston Police Department A Mercedes SUV suspected of killing a woman and injuring another in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Saturday, Jan. 19, 2025.

NBC10 Boston Boston police at the scene of the deadly crash on Washington Street Saturday, Jan 18, 2025.

Boston police have asked anyone with information about a suspect vehicle, a small Mercedes SUV believed to have a damaged grille, front light and side-view mirror, to reach out with information about the crash.