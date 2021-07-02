Vigil to Be Held For Recovering Rabbi After Brighton Stabbing

A vigil will be held Friday morning for a Rabbi who remains hospitalized after he was stabbed in Boston's Brighton neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Rabbi Shlomo Noginski of Shaloh House was stabbed eight times in the arm and shoulder just outside of the Jewish Day School on Chestnut Hill Avenue. Noginski is recovering in good spirits, according to Rabbi Dan Rodkin, executive director of the Shaloh House, a Chabad center that runs a school, camp and more.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins, the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League and other community leaders are expected to speak at the vigil for Noginski in the Brighton Common at 10 a.m. Friday. The event is intended as a show of support for the Rabbi and the Jewish community, which is now on edge.

"The Jewish people go forward everyday knowing that there are people out there like this. This is what we do," parent Lior Krinsky said. "Hopefully we’ll be able to see support from other people in the community, too, who understand that."

Without identifying the victim, Boston police said Thursday night that a 24-year-old man was arrested in a stabbing in Brighton.

Khaled Awad, of Brighton, was arrested on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer, according to a Boston police news release.

Khaled Awad, of Brighton, was arrested on charges of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a police officer, according to Boston police. He will be arraigned in Brighton District Court; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

The attacker allegedly pointed a gun at Noginski, according to his colleagues, and when the Rabbi went to hand over his keys, the attacker told him to get into the car. The attacker then took out a knife and started stabbing him, his colleagues said.

Asked Thursday evening if the incident was being investigated as a hate crime, a Boston police representative said everything was being looked at while the investigation was in its preliminary stages.

The school told parents that it went into lockdown after the incident unfolded outside, but all the children are safe.