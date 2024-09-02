Vigils held in Mass. after Israeli-American among 6 hostages found dead in Gaza

There were vigils in Newton and Sharon, Massachusetts, Sunday after six more hostages were killed in Gaza, including a 23-year-old Israeli-American.

For nearly 11 months, many have stood alongside the aunt of Hersh Goldberg-Polin. They meet every Sunday to honor the hostages. This time, that hope has turned to unbearable heartache.

There was silence but certainly so much pain, anger and hurt for the loved ones of hostages. One of those families, is that of Goldberg-Polin.

Emily Brophy says she got the dreaded, gut-wrenching text from his aunt, who lives in Newton, Mass.

Goldberg-Polin's parents have campaigned tirelessly for his release even taking their case to the Democratic National Convention.

"Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you," said Rachel Goldberg and Jon Polin, the parents of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7.

On Oct. 7, he was kidnapped from a music festival, his arm partly severed by a Hamas grenade. A hostage video released in April was the family's last glimpse of their only son.

Congressman Jake Auchincloss showed his support in Newton for the family he's met personally, saying he's heartbroken.

In Sharon there was another somber ceremony, a close knit community standing together in the rain Sunday,

"Days like today it feels no different than on October 7th itself. We returned home the bodies of six Jews, of six Israelis who were killed for no reason other than they were Jews or Israelis," said Avi Shemtov, who attended the Sharon vigil.

"To hear these hostages were murdered days before a possible cease-fire that's just awful. Heartbreaking doesn't even begin to capture it," said Rabbi Joseph Meszler.

At both Sunday vigils, many shared a feeling of helplessness since learning the devastating news.