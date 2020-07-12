Virgin Mary Statue Set on Fire Outside Boston Church, Authorities Say

Boston police are investigating after a statue of the Virgin Mary was apparently set on fire outside of a church in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Police responded to a reported fire outside of St. Peter’s Parish Church on Bowdoin Street around 10 p.m. on Saturday, where they found the burned statue.

Fire officials said someone set fire to plastic flowers that were in the hands of the statue, which caused the face and upper body of the statue to be burned.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Boston police.