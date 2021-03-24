Local

Virginia Governor to Sign Legislation Ending Death Penalty

Virginia has executed more people than any other state since its days as a colony

By Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gov. Ralph Northam is set to sign historic legislation that will put an end to the death penalty in Virginia, a state with a long and prolific history of carrying out executions.

Northam scheduled a tour Wednesday of the death chamber at the Greensville Correction Center, then planned to sign the landmark legislation abolishing the death penalty.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The legislation marks a dramatic shift in a state that has executed more people than any other.

Local

Boston 18 mins ago

How to Get Vaccinated at CVS, Walgreens Pharmacies in Massachusetts

coronavirus 25 mins ago

Baker Seeks FEMA Vaccination Site for Mass.

Virginia has put to death nearly 1,400 people since its days as a colony. In modern times, Virginia is second only to Texas in the number of executions it has carried out, with 113 since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976.

Last month, Virginia’s new Democratic majority won a yearslong battle when both the Senate and House of Delegates approved bills to end capital punishment. Virginia has become the 23rd state to abolish the death penalty.

Copyright AP - Associated Press
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us