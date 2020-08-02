Local

Virtual Public Meetings in August on Proposed Police Changes

Two Vermont House committees will be hosting virtual public hearings later this month to get input on proposed changes to law enforcement in the state.

The panels are considering ways police practices in Vermont should change, including policies on use of force, citizen oversight, use of body cameras, hiring and training of police officers, and other relevant issues.

The move follows protests nationwide sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The committees say they want to hear residents' experiences with law enforcement in Vermont and suggestions on how to improve interactions between the police and communities of color and other marginalized groups. 

