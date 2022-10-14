150 Students Sick as Virus Spreads in Groton Elementary School, Closing Early Friday

A virus is causing students to get sick at an elementary school in Groton, Massachusetts, prompting its early dismissal Friday, the superintendent said.

Florence Roche Elementary School has been assessed by the Board of Health, Groton-Dunstable Regional School District Superintendent Laura Chesson said in a statement. She said the school was being closed early because of "the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students."

Chesson told NBC10 Boston that about 150 students have been sickened, but that number may change.

Read the full statement here:

We have received an updated advisory from the BOH on site at Florence Roche. At this time it is their assessment that the illness students are experiencing is caused by a virus. Given the rapid spread of the virus and the age of the students, we are closing Florence Roche ONLY at 12:15 today. this means if your student rides the bus to and from school they will be arriving home on a half day Friday. If your normal routine is to pick your student up at the end of the school day, please arrive no later than the normal pick up time for half day. this early dismissal is only for Florence Roche. We will continue to monitor health data over the weekend. Please look for an update by email Sunday evening.