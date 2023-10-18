Vivek Ramaswamy latest to file for New Hampshire primary ballot

Vivek Ramaswamy made his way to Concord, New Hampshire, on Wednesday officially filing for the First in the Nation primary ballot.

After paying the $1,000 filing fee and signing several documents, Ramaswamy sat down with the media to discuss his policy priorities including the debate over immigration.

“The best border policy is to eliminate the incentives to come here, end funding for sanctuary cities,” said Ramaswamy.

NBC10 asked the political newcomer how he would engage Congress on the issue of immigration reform.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

“Most presidents try to drive their legislative agenda first, it's designed to be slow, it's designed not to be successful because you can't promise what Congress is going to do. I'm going to go in reverse order, starting with the change that I can drive as the leader of the executive branch of government,” said Ramaswamy.

Massachusetts lawmakers have been calling on the Biden administration to assist the state with an influx of asylum seekers. Gov. Maura Healey has asked for expedited work permits, a move Ramaswamy doesn’t agree with.

“I do think we have to follow the rule of law, yes we have a worker shortage but breaking the rule of law isn't an important part of that,” said Ramaswamy.

Meanwhile, the 2024 race is picking up steam with just over a year until Election Day. In recent days, Ramaswamy and former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley have sparred over different policy perspectives.

“I am very concerned as an American that someone like Nikki Haley will lead us to World War 3, in a time frame where we're already marching towards World War 3,” said Ramaswamy.

Next on the New Hampshire Secretary of State filing schedule is Chris Christie who is due in Concord on Thursday morning.