Volleyball tournaments hid gambling ring in Milford backyard, police say

A major illegal gambling ring centered around backyard volleyball tournaments was busted this weekend in Milford, Massachusetts, police said.

The home had long attracted complaints from neighbors over loud noise, crowds and bright lights in the back. And when investigators arrived on Saturday, police said, they found illegal gambling, elaborate and uninspected spreads of food for sale and illegal booze.

"I was blown away," said Milford Deputy Police Chief Robbie Tusino. "I even said to the owner after the fact, I got to tell you, I thought I was walking into Foxwoods."

Two people were arrested, including the homeowner, police said. They were due in court Friday.

The backyard served as one host of a series of volleyball tournaments along the East Coast, attracting teams from as far away as South Carolina, police said. They estimate that upwards of $30,000 a night was being gambled every Friday, Saturday and Sunday night.

