VP Kamala Harris to Stop in Plymouth, Concord NH Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in New Hampshire Friday for the first time since 2019, according to the White House.

The trip will include stops in Plymouth and Concord, New Hampshire to highlight how the American Jobs Plan would expand broadband coverage and workforce development, according to her office.

The vice president was scheduled to depart from Joint Base Andrews and arrive at Laconia Municipal Airport around 9:25 a.m., according to her itinerary.

Harris is scheduled to hold a listening session on the American Jobs Plan’s investments in broadband at New Hampshire Electric Cooperative in Plymouth at 11:55 a.m.

The vice president will take a 2 p.m. tour of IBEW Local 490 with apprentices and staff in Concord, before she delivers remarks on the American Jobs Plan’s investments in workforce development and infrastructure at 2:40 p.m.

At 4:45 p.m., Harris will depart New Hampshire en route Washington, DC.

Harris last visited the Granite State in September 2019, when she was still a U.S. senator running for president, and spoke at the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention. Friday is her first time in New Hampshire since she was sworn into office in January.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vice President Harris to New Hampshire," the state's Democratic Party wrote in a statement. "Granite Staters are already seeing the positive impacts of the Biden-Harris administration."

Harris' visit follows one from first lady Jill Biden last month, when she spoke at the Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in Concord.