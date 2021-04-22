Local

New Hampshire

VP Kamala Harris to Visit NH Friday

Friday will be the first time Vice President Kamala Harris has been to New Hampshire since she was sworn into office in January. The trip will include stops in Plymouth and Concord

By Mary Markos

Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit New Hampshire Friday for the first time since 2019, according to the White House.

Harris, then a U.S. senator running for president, last visited the Granite State in September and spoke at the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention in September. Friday will be her first trip to New Hampshire since getting sworn into office in January.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The trip will include stops in Plymouth and Concord, New Hampshire to highlight how the American Jobs Plan would expand broadband coverage and workforce development, according to a spokeswoman for the vice president.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vice President Harris to New Hampshire," the state's Democratic Party wrote in a statement. "Granite Staters are already seeing the positive impacts of the Biden-Harris administration." 

Harris' visit follows one from first lady Jill Biden last month, when she spoke at the Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in Concord.

New Hampshire Coverage

gender reveal 12 hours ago

‘God-Awful Blast' That Rocked NH Towns Was Gender Reveal Explosion

New Hampshire 15 hours ago

4 More Arrests Made in NH Youth Development Center Child Sex Assault Investigation

This article tagged under:

New HampshireKamala Harrisvice president
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us