VP Kamala Harris to Visit NH Friday

Vice President Kamala Harris will visit New Hampshire Friday for the first time since 2019, according to the White House.

Harris, then a U.S. senator running for president, last visited the Granite State in September and spoke at the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention in September. Friday will be her first trip to New Hampshire since getting sworn into office in January.

The trip will include stops in Plymouth and Concord, New Hampshire to highlight how the American Jobs Plan would expand broadband coverage and workforce development, according to a spokeswoman for the vice president.

“We are thrilled to welcome Vice President Harris to New Hampshire," the state's Democratic Party wrote in a statement. "Granite Staters are already seeing the positive impacts of the Biden-Harris administration."

Harris' visit follows one from first lady Jill Biden last month, when she spoke at the Christa McAuliffe Elementary School in Concord.