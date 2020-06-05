WATCH LIVE: Vt. Gov. Expected to Announce Indoor Restaurant Dining Friday

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus in the state on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Scott said Wednesday that he hopes to announce Friday that restaurants may reopen for indoor dining, with physical distancing a high priority.

“We still have a very long way to go to help our restaurants get back up on their feet, but we’ve got to start somewhere,” he said.

The state is also working on a plan to allow visitors from certain states, or possibly regions of those states, without requiring them to quarantine, he said. He also plans to discuss that approach Friday.

“There are some areas throughout the Northeast that have low positive case rates like we do, and so we’re looking at how do we open the doors ... so that we can continue to get back to some sort of normal and be able to move freely,” he said.

The administration is also weighing raising the capacity at hotels, inns and campgrounds.