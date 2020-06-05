Local

coronavirus

WATCH LIVE: Vt. Gov. Expected to Announce Indoor Restaurant Dining Friday

Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

By Staff and wire reports

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on coronavirus in the state on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

#FitForTheFrontLine May 22

Fit for the Front Line: A Fitness Challenge to Support the Nation’s Front Line Workers

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Round Two: Boston Accepting Rent Relief Applications Starting Friday

Scott said Wednesday that he hopes to announce Friday that restaurants may reopen for indoor dining, with physical distancing a high priority.

“We still have a very long way to go to help our restaurants get back up on their feet, but we’ve got to start somewhere,” he said.

The state is also working on a plan to allow visitors from certain states, or possibly regions of those states, without requiring them to quarantine, he said. He also plans to discuss that approach Friday.

“There are some areas throughout the Northeast that have low positive case rates like we do, and so we’re looking at how do we open the doors ... so that we can continue to get back to some sort of normal and be able to move freely,” he said.

The administration is also weighing raising the capacity at hotels, inns and campgrounds.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19Phil Scottrestaurantindoor restaurant dining
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us