WATCH LIVE: Vt. Gov. Scott Briefs Public on Coronavirus Response

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is urging the public to continue to stay at home and social distance as the state takes steps to reopen the economy amid the coronavirus crisis.

"Restarting some businesses doesn’t mean things are back to normal and while I believe we will get there eventually, we’re not there yet," Scott said.

The state has allowed limited business operations to resume after seeing a sustained reduction in the number of new cases over a two-week period. As of Monday, the state had reported 855 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, including 47 fatalities.

“Even though we’ve allowed some Vermonters go back to work, the stay home, stay safe order remains in effect," Scott said. "It’s important we keep this up. If we want to allow more businesses to open up, we must stay vigilant.”

Scott said he would continue taking slow and careful steps to reopen the state’s economy, but has signaled if COVID-19 infections pick up, progress could be dialed back again.

“We must put public health first,” Scott said. “We’re carefully weighing the data every day so when it shows we can take steps to put more Vermonters back to work, we will continue to do so.”

Scott announced Friday that Farmers markets can start up May 1 for mask-wearing customers, but the events must focus on food sales, not social time.

Starting Monday, the state is allowing five-person work crews, provided their jobs are outside. Teams of five are also okay for manufacturing and construction in unoccupied spaces — but those workers do have to keep their distance, the governor insisted.

Coronavirus travel restrictions have left some Americans stuck overseas, as well as foreigners stuck in the United States -- including workers at Vermont ski resorts.

Certain retailers like garden centers, which had been curbside pickup only, can resume in-person sales Monday, too — outdoors — with no more than 10 shoppers and staff total at a time.

“Each of us has to be smart and has to be vigilant,” Scott said Friday, noting that safety protocols such as hand-washing and reducing contact with others still must be followed.

More guidelines are available here to inform businesses about the phased-in reopening of Vermont’s economy.