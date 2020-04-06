Vt. Gov. Scott to Brief Public on Coronavirus Response

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott was scheduled to brief the public on his administration's response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed 22 people in the state.

Scott and other officials were set to hold a news conference at 11 a.m.

As of Sunday, 512 Vermont residents had tested positive for COVID-19. Sixty-two people were being monitored and 745 had completed monitoring, according to data provided by the state.

On Friday, health commissioner Mark Levine recommended that residents wear cloth masks in public even if they don't have symptoms, based on federal guidelines. This was a reversal from previous advice saying this was not necessary or helpful.

"Wearing a face mask may help people from spreading the virus," Levine said, noting that other cloth facial coverings may also be effective.

With the shortage of face masks for health care workers amid the coronavirus outbreak, people are beginning to sew their own. But what is the best material to use?

Wearing a cloth mask would not prevent the wearer from getting the virus, but could help keep asymptomatic people with coronavirus from spreading it.