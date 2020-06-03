Local

coronavirus

Vt. Gov. Scott to Provide Coronavirus Update

Health officials had reported 988 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Tuesday, including 55 fatalities.

By Young-Jin Kim

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to the novel coronavirus, Wednesday.

Scott is expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m.

Health officials had reported 988 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Tuesday, including 55 fatalities.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

The scheduled remarks come as the state continues to reopen as coronavirus infection rates drop around the region.

On Monday, Scott said the state would allow the Department of Motor Vehicles to administer driver's permits and license tests, and that outdoor dining may soon resume.

Vt. Gov. Scott wants to use federal funds to send a lifeline to businesses hit hard by the pandemic

Scott said Monday the would detail additional moves for reopening later this week, which, if the data continues to move in right direction, includes allowing indoor dining "soon."

Scott also said he hopes to continue to ramp up the hospitality industry in the weeks ahead.

More Coronavirus News

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Last Patients Released from Boston Hope

marshfield fair 11 hours ago

Coronavirus Claims 153-Year-Old Agricultural Fair in Mass.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusVermontPhil Scott
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us