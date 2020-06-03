Vt. Gov. Scott to Provide Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on the state's response to the novel coronavirus, Wednesday.

Scott is expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m.

Health officials had reported 988 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Tuesday, including 55 fatalities.

The scheduled remarks come as the state continues to reopen as coronavirus infection rates drop around the region.

On Monday, Scott said the state would allow the Department of Motor Vehicles to administer driver's permits and license tests, and that outdoor dining may soon resume.

Scott said Monday the would detail additional moves for reopening later this week, which, if the data continues to move in right direction, includes allowing indoor dining "soon."

Scott also said he hopes to continue to ramp up the hospitality industry in the weeks ahead.