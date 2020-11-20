WATCH LIVE: Vt. Gov Scott Gives Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott was expected to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response Friday, a week after the state implemented strict new guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Scott was scheduled to hold a press conference at 11 a.m.

Earlier this week, Scott defended the news restrictions, saying those who choose to flaunt guidelines should not call themselves patriotic.

"The skeptics are right: they can do what they want. But please don't call it patriotic," Scott said Tuesday. "Don't pretend it's about freedom. Because real patriots serve and sacrifice for all, whether they agree with that or not. Real patriots stand up and fight when our nation's health and security is threatened.

"And right now, our country and way of life are being attacked by this virus, not the protections we've put in place," he continued.

When he last spoke on Friday, Scott announced that Vermont would temporarily prohibit gatherings involving more than one household and close bars and social clubs in an effort to curb the recent spike in coronavirus cases. The ban on multi-household gatherings, which began Friday, applies to indoor and outdoor settings and public and private spaces.

Bars and social clubs, meanwhile, are required to close to in-person service Saturday at 10 p.m. Restaurants can remain open, but must close in-person services at 10 p.m.

Museums, gyms, restaurants and other customer-facing businesses will be required to keep a daily log of all who enter their facilities.

On Monday, the state announced it would reimpose restrictions to limit the amount of visitors at hospitals. Visitors will be limited to one support person for labor and delivery, pediatric visits and same-day surgeries.

College students returning for the holiday break are required to quarantine for 14 days, or for seven days with a negative coronavirus test result. This applies to in-state and out-of-state students.

Officials' concern is statewide, but especially acute in relatively small Orange and Washington counties, where testing shows the sharpest recent jumps in COVID-19 infections.

Some 40% of all the state’s new cases the past two weeks came from those counties, according to the Vermont Department of Health.

Officials believe Halloween parties helped fuel the growth of cases in the state, saying there was a marked increase in cases in the 10 to 14 days following Halloween. Scott also mentioned people gathering and drinking for televised sports games as a source of cases.

In Vermont, aid is being provided to two industries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott said the state was increasing its testing capacity by adding testing centers in Burlington, Middlebury, Waterbury, Rutland and Brattleboro, all of which will be open seven days a week.

State officials have suggested there are two lessons to be learned from Washington and Orange counties. First, mirroring the Great Plains states, the virus certainly is spreading in rural areas; it isn’t just a big city problem.

“I’m a little surprised that we are now at a higher case count than Chittenden County,” said Liz Atems, who works in the Washington County town of Northfield. “But I’m not surprised that the number of cases increased here.”

Secondly, even your most trusted friends could have the virus and be infectious before symptoms show up, health officials have warned.