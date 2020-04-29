Vt. Gov. Scott to Update Public on Coronavirus Response

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott was set to update the public Wednesday on his administration's response to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Scott was scheduled to hold a news conference at 1 p.m.

As of Tuesday, the state had reported 862 cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, including 47 fatalities.

The appearance comes as officials this week urge residents to stay vigilant and practice social distancing even as the state takes small steps to reopen the economy.

The state has allowed limited business operations to resume after seeing a sustained reduction in the number of new cases over a two-week period.

Scott said Monday he would continue taking slow and careful steps to reopen the state’s economy, but has signaled if COVID-19 infections pick up, progress could be dialed back again.

“We must put public health first,” Scott said. “We’re carefully weighing the data every day so when it shows we can take steps to put more Vermonters back to work, we will continue to do so.”

Health Commissioner Mark Levine has outlined the criteria that officials are looking for as they reopen the economy: A sustained reduction in cases for at least two weeks; a health care system that is safely able to treat all patients; the ability to test all people who have symptoms and the ability to carry out contact-tracing.

This week, the state has begun allowing five-person work crews, provided their jobs are outside. Teams of five are also allowed for manufacturing and construction in unoccupied spaces — but those workers must keep their distance, the governor insisted.

Coronavirus travel restrictions have left some Americans stuck overseas, as well as foreigners stuck in the United States -- including workers at Vermont ski resorts.

Certain retailers such as garden centers, which had been offering curbside pickup only, have been allowed to resume in-person sales, too — outdoors — with no more than 10 shoppers and staff total at a time.

More guidelines are available here to inform businesses about the phased-in reopening of Vermont’s economy.