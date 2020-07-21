WATCH LIVE: Vt. Gov. Gives Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Tuesday morning.

He is expected to speak at 11 a.m.

On Monday, the Vermont Health Department reported 10 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since the pandemic began to more than 1,350.

Vermont has not reported a COVID-19 fatality in more than a month. The number remains at 56.

On Monday, the health department reported officials had reached 63 of the 64 people who tested positive using an antigen test at the Manchester Medical Center since July 10.

Of those, two cases were confirmed with the test used by the Health Department as being infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, four cases are probable, 57 were not COVID-19 cases and one remains unknown.

In May, Quidel Corp., of San Diego, became the first company in the country to win an emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for a COVID-19 antigen test. Company spokesman Ruben Argueta said via email Monday that the Manchester Medical Center was one of its customers.

“We have only recently become aware of the current issue that was mentioned although it has not yet been formally reported into Quidel,” Argueta said after being asked about the Vermont cases. “Our process is to thoroughly investigate complaints in order to determine the root cause of the issue. Until we have been notified and can begin and complete an investigation, we are unable to specifically comment.”

A message left at the medical center Monday seeking comment was not immediately returned.

After officials were notified of a possible outbreak in southern Vermont, the health department collected 1,423 samples from people in the Manchester area and other parts of southern Vermont. Of those, one additional person tested positive.

“So far, as the vast majority of these cases have been determined not to be a case of COVID-19, we do not believe COVID-19 is spreading in the community,” Health Department spokesman Ben Truman said in a statement.