Vt. Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to speak and answer questions at 11 a.m.

Vermont is now offering free testing for the COVID-19 virus to anyone who asks, even people without symptoms, the state Health Department announced Thursday.

No referral is needed, but people should make appointments, state officials said in a news release late Tuesday.

Officials plan pop-up testing clinics as part of a broader effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A debate is growing in Vermont on whether customers should be required to wear face coverings when stores reopen next week.

Vermont has one of the lowest rates of growth in people infected with the virus, and few people are showing symptoms, so they are not requesting tests, state officials said.

As of Tuesday, fewer than 930 people in Vermont had tested positive for the virus, and 53 people had died. The number of new cases reported daily is usually in the low single digits, and on two days in the past two weeks, no new positive tests were reported.