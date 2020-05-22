Local

Vt. Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus response on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

As of Thursday, there have been 944 total COVID-19 cases reported in Vermont, including 54 deaths. More than 25,000 people have been tested, and 824 have recovered.

Beginning Friday, Vermonters seeking to eat at restaurants once again during the time of COVID-19 are finally able to do so.

The rules that take effect Friday, allow outdoor dining, but restaurants must follow strict guidelines, including that tables be spaced a minimum of 10 feet apart and members of only two households and a total of no more than 10 people may be seated at the same table.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

