Local

coronavirus

Vt. Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

Gov. Phil Scott is expected to speak at 11 a.m. Friday

By Marc Fortier

NBC Universal, Inc.

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on the state's continued response to the coronavirus on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

Local

forecast 1 hour ago

Pop-Up Showers Possible Throughout the Weekend

reopening Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Gov. Baker to Hold Friday Media Availability

Scott's press conference comes as Vermont state parks are set to open on Friday.

While some amenities have been scaled back a bit due to the virus, parks will offer day-use activities, tent and recreation vehicle sites and lean-to camping, said Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. The state parks have a modernized web-based system for making reservations, she said.

On Thursday, Vermont reported seven new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 1,191 overall. Only three people with confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

The virus has claimed the lives of 56 Vermont residents since the pandemic began. No new deaths have been reported for over a week.

A new roadside attraction in Vermont's rural Rutland County is getting drivers to slow down and smile.

At the governor’s regular press briefing Wednesday, Health Commissioner Mark Levine and others reminded Vermonters to stay healthy and protect those vulnerable to serious illness this summer by wearing facial coverings around others when possible, staying 6 feet apart, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick.

“As the state reopens and more of us are outside being active, seeing family and friends, gathered in groups at events like barbecues, on the lake, or even at a protest, the risk of transmission does increase,” Levine said. “But as I said before, please do some of these things; your soul needs it. But choose wisely, understanding what activity for you in your particular circumstances is low risk and what may mean assuming too much risk.”

He said Vermonters need to continue to protect themselves until there is a vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19VermontPhil Scottcoronavirus in vermont
Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us