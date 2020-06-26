Vt. Gov. to Provide Coronavirus Update

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on the state's continued response to the coronavirus on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Scott's press conference comes as Vermont state parks are set to open on Friday.

While some amenities have been scaled back a bit due to the virus, parks will offer day-use activities, tent and recreation vehicle sites and lean-to camping, said Lindsay Kurrle, secretary of the Agency of Commerce and Community Development. The state parks have a modernized web-based system for making reservations, she said.

On Thursday, Vermont reported seven new cases of the coronavirus, for a total of 1,191 overall. Only three people with confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.

The virus has claimed the lives of 56 Vermont residents since the pandemic began. No new deaths have been reported for over a week.

At the governor’s regular press briefing Wednesday, Health Commissioner Mark Levine and others reminded Vermonters to stay healthy and protect those vulnerable to serious illness this summer by wearing facial coverings around others when possible, staying 6 feet apart, washing hands frequently and staying home when sick.

“As the state reopens and more of us are outside being active, seeing family and friends, gathered in groups at events like barbecues, on the lake, or even at a protest, the risk of transmission does increase,” Levine said. “But as I said before, please do some of these things; your soul needs it. But choose wisely, understanding what activity for you in your particular circumstances is low risk and what may mean assuming too much risk.”

He said Vermonters need to continue to protect themselves until there is a vaccine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.