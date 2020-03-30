Local
vermont coronavirus

Vt. Gov. to Provide Update on State’s Coronavirus Response

There have been 12 deaths in the state attributed to coronavirus

By Shauna Golden

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott was scheduled to update the public on the state's coronavirus pandemic response Monday morning.

Scott was scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Health officials had reported 235 cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Sunday, inclusing 12 fatal cases.

The vast majority of cases from been reported from Chittenden County, where 117 people have tested positive for the coronavirus. Some cases remain under investigation and have yet to be assigned to a county.

The Vermont National Guard has set up an additional COVID-19 test site at Landmark College in Putney for patients who have a referral from their health care provider, the state Health Department has announced.

