coronavirus

Vt. Gov. to Speak on Coronavirus Outbreak

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott is scheduled to provide an update on the state's coronavirus outbreak on Friday morning.

He is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m.

Vermont

The latest news from around the state

On Thursday, health officials reported six more people had died from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 35.

There were 768 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Vermont, an increase of 16 from the day before. Thirty-three people remain hospitalized while 30 are being monitored, according to the data.

At a news conference Wednesday, Health Commissioner Mark Levine said Vermont may be seeing a trend toward cases beginning to plateau.

Vermont's stay-at-home order is in effect amid the coronavirus outbreak, and businesses that remain open are making big changes.

Despite those encouraging signs, both Levine and Scott said residents need to continue practicing social distancing and limiting large gatherings to further prevent the spread of the virus.

The Health Department is recommending all residents wear cloth face coverings when outside their homes. They're also encouraging facial coverings for essential workers.

Scott has already extended Vermont's state of emergency status until May 15. The state of emergency includes the state's stay-at-home order. Schools remain closed through the end of the school year.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusVermontCOVID-19Phil Scottcoronavirus in vermont
