Vt. Governor Announces Decreases In Workers’ Comp Rates

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has announced that rates for workers' compensation premiums will drop by about 11% when new rates take effect in April.

Scott's administration says the reductions are part of a trend in workers' compensation rates, which have decreased by 30% since 2016.

The commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation told the Rutland Herald that the decrease can be attributed to the agency's new approach to how it reviews the rate. The commissioner also said the agency has been "more aggressive'' in matching experience levels to the premium charged.