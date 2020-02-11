Local
Vermont

Vt. Governor Announces Decreases In Workers’ Comp Rates

The lower rates will go into effect in April

NECN

Vermont’s lawmakers and the governor authorized state grants to encourage workers to move to Vermont in 2020 for new jobs

" data-ellipsis="false">

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott has announced that rates for workers' compensation premiums will drop by about 11% when new rates take effect in April.

Scott's administration says the reductions are part of a trend in workers' compensation rates, which have decreased by 30% since 2016.

The commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation told the Rutland Herald that the decrease can be attributed to the agency's new approach to how it reviews the rate. The commissioner also said the agency has been "more aggressive'' in matching experience levels to the premium charged.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Vermont
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us