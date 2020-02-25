Local
Vermont

Vt. House May Vote on Override of Minimum Wage Increase

Republican Gov. Phil Scott vetoed a bill that would increase Vermont's minimum wage earlier this month

13892805806_a0ec3f04b9_o.jpg
FILE - Getty Images

The Vermont House is expected to vote on whether to override Republican Gov. Phil Scott's veto of a bill that would increase the minimum wage.

Last week House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said she had postponed the vote because of the number of lawmakers absent. The Senate, which has a Democrat majority, voted 24-6 in favor of the veto override earlier this month.

The original bill did not pass the Democrat-led House with the two-thirds margin that would be needed to override the governor's veto.  

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Vermontminimum wage
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us