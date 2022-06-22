Local

New Hampshire State Police

Vt. Man Dead After Truck Drifts Off I-93 in NH, Plunges Into Connecticut River

Joshua Casey, 44, of Concort, Vermont, was killed in the crash in Littleton, New Hampshire, state police said

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Emergency lights on a us police car
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

A Vermont man was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck drifted off of Interstate 93 in Littleton, New Hampshire, and plunged into the Connecticut River, state police announced.

Joshua Casey, 44, of Concord, Vt., was driving on I-93 northbound around 11:13 a.m. when his Dodge Ram drifted into a median and struck a tree before traveling down an embankment into the water, New Hampshire State Police said.

First responders were called to the scene and found Casey's truck submerged in the river. The vehicle was hauled out, and Casey was pronounced dead at the scene.

The river straddles the New Hampshire/Vermont line, and multiple agencies from both states responded, including divers.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact troopers Alexander Tucker or Marylee Schnittgen at 603-846-3333.

