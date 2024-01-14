Vt. man facing child cruelty charges after calling in runaway juvenile

A man in Cabot, Vermont, who called police on Saturday to report a runaway child was later arrested.

Vermont State Police say Russell Veroneau, 43, was taken into custody and is facing charges of domestic assault and cruelty to a child.

According to police, the juvenile was located safe after being reported as a runaway. A further investigation showed that Veroneau had allegedly assaulted a household member, leading to his arrest.

Veroneau was released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 12:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained attorney representation.