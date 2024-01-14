Vermont

Vt. man facing child cruelty charges after calling in runaway juvenile

Vermont State Police say Russell Veroneau, 43, was taken into custody and is facing charges of domestic assault and cruelty to a child

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NECN

A man in Cabot, Vermont, who called police on Saturday to report a runaway child was later arrested.

Vermont State Police say Russell Veroneau, 43, was taken into custody and is facing charges of domestic assault and cruelty to a child.

According to police, the juvenile was located safe after being reported as a runaway. A further investigation showed that Veroneau had allegedly assaulted a household member, leading to his arrest.

Veroneau was released on a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 12:30 p.m. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained attorney representation.

